MADONNA will be making a stop in Spain on her upcoming tour, which is called The Celebration.

Tickets for the visit to Barcelona by the ‘queen of pop’ will go on sale on January 20.

The concert will take place on November 1 of this year, and will be held in the Palau Sant Jordi venue in the Catalan capital.

It was there that Madonna performed her last concert in Spain, which took place in 2015.

The event will be the only one in Spain on her world tour, which includes a total of 35 dates. Her first concert will be in Vancouver on July 15, and the last in Amsterdam on December 1.

Tickets will be available from Friday, January 20 at 10am on both the Live Nation and Ticketmaster websites. Anyone who is already registered on Live Nation, however, will have access at 10am the day before.

Prices range from €300 plus €40 handling charge for the best tickets, to €40 plus €5.50 for the most economical.

For anyone interested in a VIP deal, they will have to fork out €900 plus a €120 handling charge for The Immaculate Package, or €400 plus a €53 handling charge for the Gold Circle Early Entry Package.

More information is available on Madonna’s official website.

