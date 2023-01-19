SOME residents of Malaga province woke yesterday morning, Wednesday, January 18, to see a light covering of snow on the ground, the first of 2023.

The light dusting has spread across parts of Axarquia, specifically in Alfarnate, known as the ‘Pyrenees of the Costa del Sol’, which yesterday dawned to a light white blanket of snow.

The peaks of the appropriately named ‘Sierra de las Nieves’ (snowy highlands) were also powdered white yesterday, the coldest day so far this winter which saw snow cover drop from 1000-1200 metres to 800 metres above sea level.

Today, cloudy or clear skies are forecast, with light frosts in mountain ranges predicted.

Minimum temperatures are expected to drop, while maximum temperatures will remain unchanged.

Winds will come from the northwest and will have strong intervals on the coast.

