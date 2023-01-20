TORREMOLINOS has presented its LGBTQ Pride fair at Fitur, to be held from June 1 to 4, 2023.

The calendar of events planned in the municipality to highlight its attractiveness as a LGBTQ destination and its commitment to diversity was announced yesterday, Thursday January 19, at Fitur 2023 in Madrid by the Torremolinos City Council.

In addition, other events aimed at the LGBTQ community were announced such as the ‘Torremolinos Bear Week’, which will take place from June 13 to 16, the Winter Fest, which will once again be felt in the Malaga seaside town from October 27 to 31.

Torremolinos Pride first started in 2015, and it has since grown into a hugely popular annual event.

In fact, what once comprised just two floats, Torremolinos Gay Pride now attracts an estimated 40,000 people each year.

During Torremolinos Gay Pride, the Torremolinos City Council, together with several gay-owned and operated businesses in the area, collaborate to create a memorable event and a spectacular pride parade where the rainbow flag shines brighter than ever.

