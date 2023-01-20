A €160 million megayacht has arrived in Malaga port.

The megayacht ‘Vava II’, property of Ernesto Bertarelli, a Swiss-Italian billionaire has arrived at Malaga port and becomes the first Superyacht to berth in Malaga waters this year, 2023.

The luxurious 96-metre vessel, built in 2012 at the British shipyard Devonport Yachts, boasts an exterior design by the British firm Redman Whiteley Dixon, while its interiors are the work of French designer Remi Tessler, who specialises in large yacht interiors.

With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, this 3,933-tonne yacht, which carries 34 crew, can accommodate a maximum of 22 passengers in 16 cabins and is one of only 34 yachts in her size range.

This vessel, flying the flag of the Cayman Islands, completes its second visit to Malaga after having made its debut to the Capital of the Costa del Sol in August 2016.

Hooked on sailing from a very young age, the owner of this luxurious Superyacht, Bertarelli, founded the yachting team Alinghi, and they won the America cup in 2013.

The Swiss-Italian entrepreneur, active in the fields of business, finance, sport, is also a philanthropist, having started foundations with his family to aid research in several different medical fields, such as both male and female infertility and reproduction.

