The hands belonging to the mutilated body of a Colombian woman savagely murdered and decapitated two weeks ago have been found.

A man strolling the beach on Tuesday, January 17 discovered a hand in the sand near Cabopino, barely a kilometre up the coast from where the body appeared.

The man alerted emergency services at 3:17pm, who then informed the National Police of the gruesome discovery.

Police officers later found a second hand in the area, both of which had washed up on the beach.

Natalia was murdered on January 8 by her ex-boyfriend, her hands and head cut off and the remains thrown into the sea

A forensic examination conducted by the National Police’s Scientific Police confirmed that the hands belonged to Natalia, 46, who had been murdered by her ex-partner in Marbella on January 8.

Leonel, 45, dramatically confessed last week to dismembering her and throwing her remains into the sea.

The National Police took him to the beach and he graphically recounted how he disposed of her body.

The Civil Guard’s Grupo Especial de Actividades Subacuáticas (GEAS) has been searching for the severed head along several miles of the Marbella coastline for the past several days.

Leonel was arrested the day after Natalia’s body washed up and confessed to the crime three days later

According to sources close to the investigation, the search is ongoing but has been hampered by the difficult conditions caused by the stormy weather,

Submariners are focusing their efforts closer to the shoreline, however so far without success.

The Marbella City Council will assume the cost of Natalia’s funeral and the family’s wish is that Natalia be laid to rest in Marbella, the city where she resided.

The investigation is being led by a judge specialising in Violence Against Women in Marbella.

READ MORE: