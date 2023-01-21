2 bedroom Flat for sale in Inca - € 250,000

Inca, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 250,000

This modern renovated flat is located in the heart of the old town of Inca, in a beautiful historic building with a lift. The flat has a total of two bedrooms, a bathroom with shower and a guest toilet. It has a modern open dining room with a newly fitted kitchen. The flat is very bright, has three french balconies and is ready for immediate occupancy. Its high quality and attention to detail make it a unique property in the area. Other features include: floor-to-ceiling fitted wardrobes in all rooms with plenty of space, split air conditioning, beautiful refurbished micro-cement floors and…