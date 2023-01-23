Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Girona

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 221,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sant Feliu de Guixols with pool garage - € 221,000

Apartment located in the Mas Balmanya area, a fantastic residential area in Sant Feliu de Guíxols. Located on the second floor, it consists of about 63 m² useful plus a terrace of about 10 m². It consists of a kitchen and living-dining room with access to the terrace, where we find pleasant views of the community area and the mountains, even a little sea, 2 double bedrooms, 1 suite and 2 full bathrooms (1 with shower and one with bathtub) With a beautiful communal garden and pool area. Natural gas heating. Air-conditioning. It includes parking and storage. Also all furniture and appliances… See full property details

