An alleged serial arsonist responsible for a campaign of lighting fires in public bins in Fuengirola has finally been arrested.

The local man is accused of setting the bins alight in the early hours in a pattern of destruction that started in June 2022.

The fires, which mainly targeted bins on public roads, often caused damage to nearby streetlights and power lines, causing blackouts in some areas.

The investigation began when burning bins started appearing in the mornings in various parts of central Fuengirola.

The man was arrested on January 16 and is now facing charges of starting eleven fires.