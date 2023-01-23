A 35-year-old Spaniard has been arrested for domestic abuse after his girlfriend leapt four metres off a balcony in Guardamar.

The Ukrainian woman, 32, was discovered by Guardia Civil officers lying on the street.

She was treated for minor injuries at Torrevieja Hospital before being discharged.

The couple had got into an argument early on Sunday morning with sources suggesting that one or both of them had consumed alcohol.

The woman told her partner that she wanted to leave but he blocked the front door.

She then resorted to extreme measures by jumping off the first-floor balcony at around 5.00 am.

There’s no record of any reported domestic violence incidents involving the couple.

