More than 90% of Spanish people feel healthy, according to a new global survey.

The international poll of 8000 respondents from Spain, Australia, Brazil, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, the UK and the US revealed Spain’s population was the most optimistic about their health.

About 91% of respondents from Spain said they were happy and confident with their current health.

Germany scored the worst, with 33% of respondents categorising themselves as currently feeling ‘very unhealthy’.

Commissioned by New York software company Noom and conducted by OnePoll, the study found that participants defined healthy as being physically fit (31%), exercising regularly (31%), being emotionally happy (30%) and consistently getting adequate sleep (30%).

The majority of respondents (57%) wanted government support in caring for their health.

They believed that government intervention, such as improving access to mental health care (34%), making medications more affordable (24%) and banning artificial preservatives (21%) would all positively impact their health and well-being.

The study also revealed the biggest issues impacting both physical and mental wellbeing.

It found that struggling to manage stress around general physical health concerns was a major issues (48%), followed by stress about the economy (43%), financial stress (41%), and job anxiety (40%).

