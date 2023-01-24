A BABY thought to be around one month old was found on Tuesday in a sports bag in the Sants neighbourhood of Barcelona. According to press reports, a man who was on his way to work located the infant at around 7am and alerted the emergency services.

Police sources said that the baby was wearing warm clothing and was wrapped in a blanket.

The child was taken to the Sant Joan de Deu hospital in the Catalan capital and was reportedly in a good condition.

An investigation will now take place to determine the origin of the child, and whether it was born in a hospital. Analysis of CCTV footage in the area where the discovery was made will be essential in the case.

