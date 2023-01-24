Lonely hearts of the Costa del Sol rejoice – Hush Singles Night is back for its first event of 2023.

Hosted this time at Cabaret Musica Club in Malaga city centre, singletons will be given a name tag, a stiff welcome drink and launched off to mingle among their fellow love seekers.

The event is designed to help people meet and interact in a fun and relaxed environment free of the pressures and horrors of dating apps.

As Hush says: “It is so disappointing when there is no connection face to face when you’ve spent hours on end messaging.

Guests are given a name tag and a free welcome drink to soothe early nerves and then off they go to chat up whoever takes their fancy. Credit: Hush

“This takes that away, why not go somewhere and meet lots of single people in one place.”

At the end of the night there will be the opportunity for guests to swap numbers with those who’ve taken their fancy or to ask the resident Cupid to help them out if they missed their chance.

The event starts at 8pm this Saturday January 28, with tickets costing 15€, a DJ for later and perhaps even a ‘few surprises’.