Dog-lover Adi Jain needed to stop and help as soon as he heard the desperate yelps of a dog trapped in a mangled metal fence in his small town of Monda.

The resident of the Malaga province town, near Marbella, immediately phoned his friend and knocked on the doors of his neighbours in the pouring rain in December, until at last about five people responded and tried to save the trapped dog.

In an attempt to sneak into a chicken pen the dog had instead become entangled, with a ‘metal spike’ becoming lodged in the dog’s side.

Jain said he had noticed the dog, owned by a family in the area, had been neglected at the family’s finca, which he said was only visited by people on weekends.

The 38-year-old expatriate from India said it had been at least three days without anyone on the property to feed the dog.

“I don’t understand how anyone could do this to a beautiful dog,” he told the Olive Press.

“He was so desperate for food he tried to get one of the chicken’s next door and look at what has happened”.

Jain took the dog to the nearest veterinary hospital.

The dog died after two days in hospital.

It survived overnight, and Jain brought it food the next day.

When he spoke to hospital staff they told Jain the dog was microchipped and had contacted the owner who said they ‘no longer wished to keep the dog and refused to pay for any medical bills’.

“I was horrified – if you cannot afford an animal then you don’t have one,” Jain said.

The father-of-two paid about 400 euros in medical bills, but the dog died after two days.

“I want to be a voice for this poor dog,” Jain said.

“It deserved much better than this and I want people to know they should stop treating pets like toys.”

