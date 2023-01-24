A 51-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after poisoning a co-worker at an Elche metal factory.
He poured ammonia and solvent into a water bottle that had his colleague’s name on it.
The perpetrator was quickly identified after the Policia Nacional learned he argued over work matters with the victim.
He also openly threatened to kill him
Police scientists confirmed the water bottle had been doctored with the toxic substances.
The metal factory manager and staff said the worker began to feel unwell after sipping the concocted potion.
They added that a strong chemical odour- similar to a solvent- wafted out of the bottle.
The victim was rushed to the IMED Hospital in Elche and discharged several days later.
