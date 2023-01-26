2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool garage - € 139,000

Orihuela Costa, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 139,000

Beautiful penthouse with balcony and terrace (private solarium) in Orihuela Costa in the Ciñuelica area, very close to all services such as supermarkets, shopping centers, restaurants, various shops, banks and the future Orihuela Costa ambulatory, perfect for living all year round , or as an investment for vacation rental, due to its proximity to the sea, about 900 meters away, you can find the Punta Prima beach and several quiet coves all year round. It has an East orientation, perfect so that you do not get hot in summer, and have morning sun all year . The house has 70 m2 built, the… See full property details