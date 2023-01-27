ANTEQUERA’S new railway station in the city centre is finally operational after it’s officially inaugurated yesterday, Thursday January 26.

With the new railway station coming into operation, passengers can now choose between 22 daily trains that will link Antequera city centre to the AVE and Avant networks across Spain.

Specifically, eight AVE trains will pass through Antequera AV station every day: six on the Granada-Madrid route and two between Granada and Barcelona, which will improve connections between the Malaga town and other cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza, Lleida and Tarragona.

As pointed out by the sub-delegate of the Government in Malaga, Javier Salas, thanks to these new connections Antequera city centre is now just 2 hours and 35 minutes from Madrid and 6 hours and 10 minutes from Barcelona.

Additionally, Malaga city can be reached via these new connections from Antequera’s new railway station in 26 minutes, Granada in 50 minutes, Cordoba in 55 minutes and Puente Genil in 28 minutes.

Fourteen Avant trains will also stop at Antequera AV every day, eight on the Granada-Seville service and six on the Granada-Malaga service, which will also provide daily connections to Loja, Antequera Santa Ana, Puente Genil and Cordoba.

