THE icy temperatures continue to dominate weather forecasts across Spain and much of Andalucia—with a new weather warning activated due to lows of -4ºC expected in inland Malaga, Cordoba and Granada.

The weather warning for freezing weather has been activated by Spain’s met office, AEMET, for the early hours of today, Friday January 27, and will remain in force until 10.00 am.

The yellow warnings will affect, in the province of Cordoba, specifically the areas of the Sierra and Pedroche; as well as the plain lands and wavy fields of Antequera, in inland Malaga and the Granada regions of Cuenca del Genil, Guadix and Baza.

The snow level will be around 800 metres above sea level, and temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly, with frost in large inland areas.

In addition, north winds will blow, occasionally strong in higher areas.

