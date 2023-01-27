Green campaigners will protest in central Malaga as oil giant CEPSA rolls ahead with its massive solar panel project for the Ronda area.

CEPSA is planning a giant solar panel farm in the picturesque Serrania de Ronda and has invited members of the press to an ‘informative meeting’ about the plans in Malaga on Friday.

But environmentalists claim the project will transform the landscape in a ‘radical way by devouring hundreds of hectares’.

Protesters don’t want a giant solar panel farm in the Ronda area.

They will stage a protest outside the meeting tomorrow, which is scheduled for 10.30am at the Hotel NH Malaga

They are calling for a ‘civil and peaceful’ protest.

So far three out of five similar proposed schemes in the Ronda area have been rejected in official environmental reports by the Junta.

The giant projects would have seen the Serrania region plastered with panels and criss-crossed with electricity pylons.

The ministry ruled against the ‘uncontrolled installation’ of photovoltaic mega-parks, highlighting the ‘effects on biodiversity’ in the protected region.

In particular, it pointed out the threat to the loss of wildlife habitats that make the projects ‘unfeasible’.

