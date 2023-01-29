British airline Jet2.com will expand its operations at Malaga airport after it announced a new flight route between the UK and the Costa del Sol.

Starting this summer, the carrier will fly direct four times a week between Malaga airport and Bristol.

The company’s chief executive Steve Heapy made the announcement this week.

He said he was optimistic about the continuing demand for travel in 2023.

“The forecasts for this summer in Spain are for an additional growth of 4% compared to 2022,” he said.

In 2019, Jet2.com carried almost one million Brits to the Costa del Sol, becoming the fifth most important by volume of passengers at Malaga airport.

Last summer it operated 60 flights a week between the Costa del Sol airport and the UK, with a global offer of 70,000 seats in both directions.

There are non-stop flights from Malaga to Leeds-Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, London Stansted, East Midlands, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Bristol.

