AT LEAST eight people have been injured in a hair-raising moment when a landslide swallowed an entire stretch of road on the A-395 highway near Güejar-Sierra this Sunday, January 29.

According to the latest update by the emergency service, 112, at least eight people, including a four-month-old baby and a two-year-old boy, have been injured in the landslide that occurred around midday yesterday, on the Sierra Nevada A-395 road at kilometre 16, just outside the La Higuera restaurant.

In addition, two women aged 36 and 60 and a man aged 65 also received medical assistance and were evacuated, together with the two minors, to San Cecilio Hospital in Granada.

Furthermore, the landslide ‘due to natural causes’ damaged five cars and caused a huge traffic jam as the incident forced the road to be closed in both directions.

A nearby hotel was also evacuated as a precaution on the A-395 as it passes through Güéjar Sierra.

Heavy machinery and road maintenance specialists were brought in to help remove the stones, secure the safety of the area and clear the road for it to be opened again.

