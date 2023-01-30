THE Sierra Nevada ski resort in Granada has opened the amazing runs of the Laguna de las Yeguas area, restricted to expert skiers and snowboarders only.

According to Cetursa, the company that manages the ski resort, advanced skiers can now find plenty of action at the La Laguna Valley which has been partially open after a good amount of snow accumulated in the area.

The company also said that skiing on the Trucha slope will also be allowed as the intermediate section is open.

Other areas that have opened are the Cuesta de las Artesillas, which is fully open, and the Olympic piste, which is only open on the final section.

The opening of these challenging red and black runs means that Sierra Nevada has now expanded its skiable area another 57 kilometers, seeing a total of 75 kilometres of skiable terrain with 94 pistes and a total drop of about 1,200 metres in the Granada ski resort.

The current snow thickness ranges from 20 to 100 centimetres, with powder snow quality.

In addition, every Saturday (until the end of February) the El Río run, with its 3,258km and 500m of slope, will switch on its flood lights between 7pm and 9:30pm, permitting ski lovers the opportunity to enjoy this blue run after sunset.

