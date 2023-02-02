SINGING superstar Beyonce will be hitting the stage in Barcelona.

The American’s Renaissance World Tour will make a stop off at the city’s Olympic Stadium on June 8.

The Barcelona date is her only stop in Spain and will mainly showcase songs from her album Renaissance, including hits like Cuff it and Break my soul.

Beyonce will play Barcelona. Photo by Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio/Sipa USA/ Cordon Press

Her tour kicks off on May 10 in Stockholm and will end on September 27 in New Orleans.

In Europe, other concerts are lined up for Brussels, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London (three concerts), Lyon, Barcelona, Marseille, Cologne, Amsterdam (two concerts), Hamburg, Frankfurt and Warsaw.

Subsequently, she will head over to North America, where she will stage 30 concerts, the first on July 8 in Toronto.

Beyonce has previously performed at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona in August 2016 to present her album Lemonade, and in July 2018, on that occasion with her husband, Jay-Z, as part of the On The Run II tour.