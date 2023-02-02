AFTER several icy days, Malaga will see warmer weather start off the month of February.

From today, Thursday February 2, the thermometers will gradually start to rise, especially at night, which will make the evenings and early mornings more bearable.

The last two weeks of January have been very cold in the province of Malaga, with values below normal.

In fact, according to the data recorded at the airport last Sunday, the capital of the Costa del Sol experienced the coldest day so far this winter with a minimum of 1ºC.

The recovery of warmer weather will be more noticeable from next week onwards, with minimum temperatures expected to rise by 11ºC.

Specifically, according to data from the weather agency AEMET, night temperatures in Malaga city will rise from 2ºC recorded yesterday, Wednesday February 1, to 6ºC forecast for today, Thursday.

From then minimum temperatures will continue to rise to 10ºC on Saturday, 11ºC on Monday and 13ºC degrees next Tuesday.

The recovery of night temperatures will follow the same pattern along the coast, while highs will remain more or less stable at around 17ºC degrees in the capital, with Velez-Malaga and Marbella setting the province’s highs at 18ºC.

According to official data, the coldest day ever recorded in Malaga city was on January 16, 1985 when temperatures dropped to a biting -2.6ºC.

