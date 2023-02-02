POLICE in Gibraltar have found a 13-year-old girl safe and well on Thursday morning who was missing since she left school on Monday.

The Royal Gibraltar Police raised the alarm on Tuesday after her family got no sight of her since the day before.

But officers said on Thursday morning they had located her in the Upper Town ‘safe and well’.

Good news!

A teenage girl reporting missing this week has been found safe and well by RGP officers at a location in the Upper Town this morning.

We would like to thank the public and the media for their help in finding Tiahna de la Rosa.#missingperson #Gibraltar pic.twitter.com/NgvnRs1Eor — Royal Gibraltar Police (@RGPolice) February 2, 2023

A police spokesman was unwilling to reveal any further details about the appearance.

He said he was unable to comment further about how de la Rosa arrived at the Upper Town location.

Royal Gibraltar Police launched a public appeal Tuesday on Twitter, asking the public to contact them with any information on the missing child.

She left Bayside school on Monday and was not seen again until being found on Thursday.

Her family were relieved to hear of the news as well as all of Gibraltar, a tight-knit community where there is very little major crime.

“We would like to thank the public and the media for their help in finding Tiahna de la Rosa,” the Royal Gibraltar Police added in the tweet.

