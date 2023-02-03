The best time to book flights is six months before departure, on average, according to new research by flight comparison site Skyscanner.

The website’s data experts looked at millions of flights in the past year on a selection of the most popular routes and were able to develop the Savings Generator.

It uses average price data across favourite routes to ensure passengers are able to get the best deal.

The generator also provides guidance on the best time to book and the cheapest day to travel from a selection of nearby airports.

Skyscanner’s Destinations Expert Laura Lindsay said most people are not aware of simple tips and travel hacks that could open up vast savings for them.

“At Skyscanner we have access to thousands of data points powering our recommendations to unlock this intel for everyone,” she said.

One notable point from the data was that the pandemic had changed the algorithm.

In the past, travellers could predict that the best time to book flights would be a few weeks ahead, or at a certain time of day.

But according to the data in 2023, it differs on a route-by-route basis.

Despite the cost of living crisis, Skyscanner’s travel trends report found that people plan on travelling the same amount – if not more – in 2023.

About 41 per cent of Brits questioned are planning to choose holidays over other big-ticket items this year.

And one in three people want to take more trips compared to last year.

READ MORE: