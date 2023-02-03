GIBTALKS, Gibraltar’s version of the globally popular TED talks will be held over this weekend coming weekend at John Mackintosh Hall with 17 local speakers.

The eighth edition of TED talks will take on subjects like the grounding of the OS 35, sports, politics, mental health and relationship stories.

Gibraltar’s response to TED talks features 17 speakers each with 15 minutes to talk about the subject of their choice.

Playwright and teacher Julian Felice is once again organising the event for the Ministry of Culture.

“There are themes about Gibraltar that are interesting,” Felice said.

“Sometimes we focus a lot on our military history, or on nature issues, which are very important, but there are also other things that perhaps we need to approach differently.”

“There are chapters of our history that might not be not so nice, but we need to talk and consider them because there are always interesting and dramatic stories.”

One of the standout speakers will be Captain of the Port John Ghio, who will explain the challenges of fighting the pollution caused by the OS 35 landing at sea.

Colin Ramirez will explain about daily life in the fire brigade while Christine Vasquez will tell some anecdotes from her journalism career.

Meenal Vaz will tell the curious story of how she got on the cover of Vogue magazine as a UK doctor and activist during COVID-19 times.

Minister for Transport Paul Balban will speak about going from being a taxi driver to loving cycling while in government.

Finally, another standout speaker is Eric Rowbottom, who became an activist for people with disabilities since he was confined to a wheelchair after getting polio at eight-years-old.

Tickets are available at the door or online for the annual event.

