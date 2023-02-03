Fears are growing for a Cadiz teenager who has been missing since Tuesday.

Ruben Aguera Quiros was last seen boarding a bus at San Martin del Tesorillo towards La Linea Concepcion on January 31 at 4pm.

He was wearing black sportswear at the time.

Ruben’s image was put up on the marbellasequeja2021 Instagram page in a bid to encourage locals to look for him.

Ruben is of thin build and is 1.75m tall.

Anyone who sees Ruben or has any information about his whereabouts should contact police and quote the number 062.

