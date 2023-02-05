THE perfect climate doesn’t exist, but with 18.5ºC on average and 3,000 hours of sunshine a year, Malaga’s climate comes close.

In fact, Malaga is considered to be one of the five Spanish cities with the best climate in the whole of Spain.

According to weather experts from eltiempo.es, Malaga’s subtropical-Mediterranean climate, with its mild winters, low incidence of rainfall, the many hours of sunshine and the gentle breeze that blows throughout the year, makes it an irresistible place to visit and live.

The last few days of intense cold experienced throughout the province isn’t the norm.

In fact, the average annual temperature in Malaga is just below 20ºC, at exactly 18.5 °C, with an average maximum of 25.4 °C in August.

Another factor that makes Malaga’s climate idyllic, according to eltiempo.es, is its low rainfall, with an annual average of 469.2 mm – although this can be positive or negative, depending on how you look at it.

As claimed by the specialist weather website, along with Malaga there are four other cities in Spain that come close to having the ‘perfect climate’ which include: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Huelva and Vigo.

