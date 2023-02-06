THE last week of February is synonymous in the province of Malaga with school holidays to celebrate the Day of Andalucia (Dia de Andalucia), which marks the anniversary of a referendum held on February 28, 1980.

Many families take advantage to enjoy these days off and there are also plenty of children’s workshops and camps organised throughout the province.

One of which is organised at the Fuengirola zoo, also known as Bioparc—which has prepared the ‘Semana Blanca Children’s camp’ program for boys and girls from 6 to 12 years old who want to enjoy holidays surrounded by nature.

The registration period, through the Bioparc Fuengirola website, has opend for the 45 places available for each day of the camp, at €42 per day or €113 for the three days which will take place from March 1-3.

Bioparc Fuengirola champions a new model of park based on respect for nature and the preservation of natural species of which children who participate in the camp will learn more about, as well as participate in plenty of other fun zoo themed play ideas.

