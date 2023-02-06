THE National Association of Ham Cutters (ANCJ) has awarded the prize for the best ham cutting competition in Spain to the ham-carving contest held every year in the Huelva town of Corteconcepcion.

Near the water dam of Aracena, you can find the beautiful village of Corteconcepcion, where the world of Iberian Ham forms an integral part of the lives of the less than 1000 inhabitants.

In fact the town, at an altitude of 570 meters, is ideal for healing bellota hams and every year since 2011, in June, a gourmet weekend is celebrated including a national ham-cutting contest that can now boast to being the best in Spain.

The award has been attained through the votes of the members of the association, who have rated concepts such as the venue, organisation, atmosphere or impact of the activity carried out.

The Corteconcepcion competition received 27.3% of the votes, followed by Ronda (Málaga) with 18.2%, Algemesí (Valencia) with 14.5%, Barcarrota (Badajoz) and Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) with 10.9% and Salvaleón (Badajoz) with 7.3%.

The award was presented to the mayor of Corteconcepcion, Javier Ginés, and the manager of Jamones Eíriz Jabugo, Domingo Eíriz, as the main sponsor of the competition in the municipality, in Guijuelo (Salamanca).

READ MORE: