Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been spotted in Malaga just days after winning his tenth Grand Slam in Australia, tying with Rafael Nadal for the most major titles won by a male player.

The newly crowned world number one was spotted taking photos with fans at the Inacua Racket Centre near Malaga airport.

Djokovic was seen taking photos with fans and having a hit with children at the facility on Friday.

Novak Djokovic has a hit with kids in Malaga.

He overcame a 3cm tear in his hamstring to win his 10th Australian Open title just over a week ago against Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece.

The 35-year-old Serbian is often on the Costa del Sol after he purchased his second home in Marbella, in the famous Sierra Blanca residential development.

He was also seen training in Torremolinos before Christmas, before he travelled to Melbourne for this year’s Australian Open.

Djokovic has more Australian Open titles than any other tennis player, male or female.

The tennis star was visibly emotional after the victory, telling the crowd it was the ‘biggest victory of my life considering the circumstances’.

Djokovic returned to Melbourne to win the title a year after being deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

