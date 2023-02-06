3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 183,000

Torrevieja, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 183,000

Newly renovated quad town house with communal pool and off road parkingThis property is a lovely quad style townhouse, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, off road parking, and a large terrace and additional private roof top solarium all within a 30 second walk of the large communal pool, and located less than 10 minutes from the beaches of TorreviejaEntry to the property is from the private garden, which has been patioed throughout and offers secure off-road private parking whilst still having ample space to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle.As you enter the property there is a spacious lounge /dining… See full property details