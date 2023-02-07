SPAIN’S Met Office, AEMET, has activated new severe weather warnings for Malaga province.

The yellow weather alert, in force since midnight for heavy rain and gale-force winds, along the Costa del Sol and Valle del Guadalhorce areas, will be valid until tomorrow, Wednesday February 8.

According to AEMET, the heavy rain forecast could dump up to 20mm in one hour and up to 60mm in 12 hours.

Despite the torrential rain, temperatures will remain stable, with an upward trend throughout the week.

From Wednesday onwards, the mercury will rise and will reach highs of 18ºC and lows that will remain above average for this time of the year, a balmy 13ºC in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

After this new and brief episode of precipitation, the skies will be clear again on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, clouds will appear again, but the AEMET forecast indicates that the probability of rain will be scarce, barely 20%.

