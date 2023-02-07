THE magical mountain-top city of Ronda has been named ‘the most romantic city in Spain’ by the popular royalist weekly magazine, specializing in celebrity news and human-interest stories, Hello!

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is in the air, and it seems only fitting that romantic locations in Spain are given the spotlight over the next few days.

For this, Hello! magazine has prepared a special list of the most romantic places in Spain to go with your loved one, and not just on Valentine’s day, because, as they say, ‘true love knows no time’.

According to the lifestyle & fashion magazine there are 20 must-see cities in Spain overflowing with romantic nooks and dreamy locations for those Romeos to discover with their Juliets, with Ronda leading the list.

“There is not a single one of its ancient streets, decorated with stately palaces in which some of the most notable families of the Andalucian aristocracy still live today, that does not have a legend or a love story to tell.” The magazine has stated.

“The city is, in reality, two very different cities: the Old City and the New City, joined by the Tajo bridge, at the bottom of which the waters of the Guadalevín river flow down”. The magazine added, encouraging all to visit.

The rest of the destinations listed by Hello! as the most romantic places in Spain are: Siurana (Tarragona), La Albufera (Valencia), Aranjuez (Madrid), Lagos de Covadonga (Asturias), the San Nicolás viewpoint (Granada), the Jardines de Camelias (Pontevedra), the Santa Cruz district (Seville), the Castillo de Púbol (Girona), the Huerto de Calixto y Melibea (Salamanca), a sunset in Ibiza, the kissing corner of Iznájar (Córdoba), Park Güell (Barcelona), the Lovers’ Mausoleum (Teruel), Valldemossa and La Cartujanas (Mallorca), the Temple of Debod (Madrid), the Kissing Corner of Vejer de la Frontera (Cádiz), Garajonay (La Gomera), the beach of the cathedrals (Lugo) and the Paseo de San Saturio (Soria).

