SPAIN’S Dia supermarket chain has gone into partnership with Just Eat to deliver its grocery and convenience goods to homes.

The initiative will initially see products dispatched from 50 outlets in the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Malaga and Sevilla areas.

The service will be rolled out across the country over the next few months to give around three million Just Eat clients access to Dia’s range.

Home grocery deliveries is an expanding market with Just Eat claiming that 63% of people in Spain used direct-to-home services last year.

The news comes as Dia reported a 6.3% increase in gross sales in 2022 totalling €5.3 billion.

It said sales growth rose by 11.6% in the last three months of 2022 compared to the same period the previous year.

Dia has been carrying out significant restructuring to stop big losses in recent years.

It was announced last August that French retailer Alcampo would purchase 235 Dia supermarkets and a warehouse.

Subject to regulatory clearances, the deal is expected to go through this summer.

Dia said it wanted to focus entirely on smaller shops and will reinvest the payment from Alcampo into a new business model.

The company, owned by the LetterOne investment firm co-founded by Russian oligarch, Mikhail Fridman-also operates in Portugal, Brazil, and Argentina, and reported losses of over €500 million in 2019.

It converted a similar amount of debt in November 2020 into new equity as part of a business transformation plan.

READ MORE: