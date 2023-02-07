By Nadia McDonald

Former Malaga, Chelsea and Newcastle footballer, Christian Atsu has been found alive amongst the rubble after Turkey’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

The Ghanaian footballer, who now plays for Hatayspor FC, was missing amongst the rubble in the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake that affected the area surrounding Gaziantep, Turkey.

On Sunday Atsu scored the winning goal in the 90th minute against Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig.

Atsu used to play for Malaga CF.

Atsu is understood to have been admitted to hospital and being treated for injuries to his right foot and for breathing difficulties.

The earthquake, which happened in the early hours on Monday, is the worst to have hit Turkey in over 100 years with a death toll of over 5,000 in Turkey and Syria.

