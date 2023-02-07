8 bedroom Villa for sale in Punta Mujeres with pool garage - € 525,000

Punta Mujeres, Lanzarote 8 beds 7 baths € 525,000

Lanzarote Punta Mujeres Beautiful property, ideal for investment, just a few metres from the sea With a constructed area of 352 sqm, the house offers on two levels a spacious two-bedroom flat, a three-bedroom flat and three studios, as well as a large garage of approximately 45 sqm The 3-bedroom flat is located on the ground floor and has bathrooms en suite in each bedroom, a large living room with fully equipped kitchen and dining room, a private pool, a terrace with dining room, barbecue and solarium The duplex flat has 2 double bedrooms, a spacious bathroom and a staircase leading to the… See full property details