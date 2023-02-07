THE Guardia Civil have arrested a 46-year-old man who attacked two women walking down a Crevillente road in broad daylight.

The victims- both aged 64- said the man lunged at them for no apparent reason at around 8.30 am on February 2.

One of the women was punched and was treated for her injuries at Elche’s Vinalopo Hospital, before being discharged and filing a complaint with the Guardia Civil.

Officers had a strong inkling as to who the perpetrator was, and he was detained and charged with assault.

It was revealed that he was involved in previous similar incidents and had an arrest warrant out against him issued by an Elche court.

The man- of no fixed abode- was nevertheless granted bail.