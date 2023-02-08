The ‘Malaga Monsoon’ ruining everyone’s day is set to last throughout all of Wednesday up until midnight, with 40mm of rain forecast.

A yellow warning for heavy rain planted over the Costa del Sol and Valle del Guadalhorce is in effect until midnight, according to the Spanish meteorological centre Aemet.

An orange alert was deactivated at 9am this morning but intense rain is still expected all along the coast.

A maritime storm from the east will arrive on Thursday and stay with us until Saturday, with a yellow warning activated for tomorrow due to easterly winds of 50 to 60 kmph (force 7) and storm waves up to 3 to 4 metres high.

More than 130mm of rain was recorded between midnight on Monday and the end of yesterday, according to an unofficial meteorologist on the Meteoclimatic platform in Alhaurín el Grande.

Yesterday, more than 120mm and 100mm were recorded in Ojén and the Aljaima dam in Cártama respectively.

The most heavily hit regions in Andalucia were the Fahala River in Alhaurín el Grande, where 86mm were recorded, while 85mm were recorded in the Sierra de Mijas and 66mm in Coín.

Although the biblical downpour has been a blessing for crops and the reservoirs ini the Guadalhorce Valley, unfortunately, most of the intense downpours were very close to the coast and the coastal areas.

Therefore most of the deluge washed straight into the sea and did not replenish beleaguered water levels.

