An ‘extremely violent’ British murder squad armed with ‘military grade weaponry’ have been arrested for the attempted hit on three Irishmen in Marbella, which included a pal of Dublin boss Mr Flashy.

Spanish police said the six British contract killers allegedly responsible for the attempted murder of the three Irishmen who were fishing in Turtle Lake outside Marbella on September 20 last year set out to ‘settle scores’.

Flashy’s associate was shot in the side, and made his own way to hospital but at the time refused to cooperate with police.

National Police agents seized a haul of weapons during raids in Marbella, Estepona, Fuengirola and Coin.

Police arrested the alleged contract killers on February 1.

They found a Czech-made Skorpion submachine gun capable of firing 850 rounds per minute, two Ekol Tuna pistols, a Grand Power handgun and a Smith & Wesson revolver, along with 300 rounds of ammunition.

Officers also found bulletproof vests, balaclavas, machetes, tasers, an axe and cable ties, together with GPS trackers and a mobile signal blocker.

The shooting happened at the picturesque lake above Aloha golf course, a popular day trip destination for schools in the area.

Police described the attack at the time as a drive-by shooting, and happened just eight days after the arrest of alleged Kinahan cartel key member Johnny Morrissey.

Police seized military weapons.

The British gangsters were detained at an undisclosed location near Marbella on February 1.

During a tense stand-off, one of the men pointed an armed gun at arresting police, eventually dropping the weapon after officers fired warning shots.

“The modus operandi of this network suggests that once it chose its victims it had technical means that allowed them to know their movements and be able to choose the best time and place to act with total impunity,” police said.

The gang face charges including attempted murder, unlawful weapon possession and fraud.

The six suspects have been handed over to the courts for further questioning and remanded into custody pending an ongoing criminal investigation.

