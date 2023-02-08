SNOW and strong winds have struck the hilly areas of Castellon Province in the Valencian Community forcing school closures and road blockages.

Valencian authorities have activated an emergency protocol for the interior Alt Mallars, Alt Maestrat, l’Alcalatan and Els Ports regions of the province.

The State Meteorological Agency- Aemet- is predicting rain in the area today with heavy localised showers, as it maintains an orange alert for Castellon Province.

Classes affecting around 900 children in Portell de Morella, Vistabella del Maestrat, Jerica and Viver were suspended on Wednesday due to Storm Isaack which has covered inland areas of the province with snow.

Four roads were blocked on Wednesday morning with others only passable with the use of snow chains.

Castellon firefighters rescued a motorist who was trapped in his car between Rosell and Vallibona.

Some northern hilly interior areas of Valencia Province are on alert for up to four centimetres of snow according to Aemet, with nothing forecast elsewhere in the Valencian Community.

The main concern is heavy rain and strong winds in coastal areas, with Aemet issuing a yellow warning for whole of the Valencian coast.

Gusts of up to 70 km/hour are predicted with waves reaching up to three metres.