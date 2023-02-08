THE province of Cordoba has a multitude of tourist attractions, including its many medieval castles.

Some 70 large, fortified buildings, which together make up an important cultural heritage in the area, can be found in this beautiful province, world renowned for its leather manufacturing sites and silversmiths, located in the north centre of Andalucia.

Among the most famous castles in Cordoba is the castle of Almodóvar del Río, which appeared in the series Game of Thrones.

However, there are others worthy of mention, such as Espejo and Zuheros.

Cordoba can also boast being home to the highest castle in Spain.

The Belalcázar Castle, located in the region of Los Pedroches and characterised by its Gothic-military style, has the honour of being the highest castle in all of Spain thanks to the towering 47 metres of its keep.

This knightly fortress was built in the 15th century on the site of an ancient Roman settlement and has been a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) since 2009.



