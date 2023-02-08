SPAIN’S Met Office. AEMET, has raised the severe weather warning to Orange for parts of Malaga province.

The orange weather alert, a caution against extremely bad weather, came into force yesterday, Tuesday, for torrential rain and gale-force winds, along the Costa del Sol and Valle del Guadalhorce areas, and remained active until 9am this morning, Wednesday February 8.

Yesterday’s downpour saw 91 litres of rain per square metre dumped in 12 hours in the municipality of Cártama and 59 litres per square metre in 12 hours in the municipality of Ojén.

Overcast skies with showers are expected to continue throughout today, with persistent heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms expected in some areas of the province.

The snow level will rise from 1,400 metres to 1,600 metres above sea level and blustery winds will sweep in from the east.

As for the temperatures over the next few days, highs will range from 17ºC in Velez-Malaga and 16ºC in the capital of Malaga, to 11ºC in Ronda, with lows of 5ºC and 6ºC in Antequera and Ronda respectively.

Minimum temperatures will not drop below 10-11ºC along the Costa del Sol.

As the week progresses, the instability will continue to reign in the province, with a yellow alert in place for tomorrow, Thursday, for coastal phenomena on the Costa del Sol due to near gale easterly winds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, and 4-metre high waves.

The alert will be in force from 6am to 11:59pm, tomorrow, February 9.

On Friday, the weather will start to improve with clear, sunny skies expected for the weekend.

