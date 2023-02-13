WORK could start as soon as April on constructing a big urbanisation of 7,490 properties on the largest piece of urban developable land in Alicante Province.

The land at La Hoya in Torrevieja covers an area of nearly two million square metres.

Torrevieja council has approved amended construction plans to be submitted to public consultation from the three developers for the €53 million project.

La Hoya is bordered by the CV-905, the La Siesta urbanisations, La Mata natural park, the Quiron hospital, and Torrevieja’s International Auditorium.

Groups or individuals can forward comments or objections, but onsite work is expected to begin within two months.

Once the consultation process is over, developers Elche Corpic, Eurovillas, and Torrevieja’s TM Group will then be awarded a licence which will include the supply of basic services like electricity and water to the area.

The developers will have to build a pond close to the CV-905 which can store 40,000 cubic metres of storm water linked to water collectors to prevent any flooding.

The link road between the CV-905 and the N-332 will also be substantially upgraded.

Despite building approval being granted by the Valencian government in 2009, nothing happened because of the recession and a series of legal challenges plus an environmental impact study concerning the adjoining natural park.

The giant urbanisation will see a mixture of holiday homes, along with properties aimed at first-time domestic buyers and an element of subsidised housing.

READ MORE: