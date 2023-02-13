2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Vera with pool garage - € 131,900

Vera, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 131,900

APARTMENTS NEW BUILDING 400M FROM VERA BEACH & AMENITIES Get to know this new residence, you will be surprised! Visit the show flat and discover the refinement of the design and qualities of the apartments. Everything is designed to enjoy maximum space, relaxation and comfort, in harmony with nature, just 400 meters walk from the huge Vera beach named "El Playazo" and all amenities. All the apartments have extra height ceilings (2.95 m) providing a great feeling of spaciousness. The kitchen comes fully furnished and equipped integrated with the living-dining area with a bar area….