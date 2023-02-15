MSC CRUISES, the third largest cruise company in the world by number of passengers, expects to bring more than 100,000 cruise passengers to the port of Malaga this summer.

This year will see the company increase its stake in the Spanish market in general, with MSC Cruises ships forecast to make more than 500 turnarounds or transit calls in Spain at Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Málaga, Cádiz and Tarragona, among others which translates into more than two million tourists.

Of these, 384 calls will take place during the summer on itineraries operated by more than 20 ships which will pass through 140 destinations and 40 countries.

In the case of the port of Malaga, there will be a total of 39 calls, 26 with embarkation and disembarkation of passengers, making it the company with the most operations in the Malaga port facilities.

According to Fernando Pacheco, general manager of MSC Cruises in Spain, last summer saw a growth of 20% in the Spanish market compared to 2019 and given the current rate of bookings, the forecasts are to grow in Spain by ‘at least’ 60% over the year before Covid-19.

