3 bedroom Flat for sale in Estepona with garage - € 175,000

Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 175,000

Housing ready to move into, it is completely renovated with first quality materials The house consists of a large fully equipped kitchen, a living room with windows that give a lot of light and a view where you can see the sea, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a toilet It also has a garage included in the price Surrounded by all kinds of services, shops, medical center, nursery, school, sports areas and a pleasant walk from the center and the beach PRICE €180,000 ROLDAN INMOBILIARIA ESTEPONA 34 644287078 In compliance with the Decree of the Junta de Andalucía 2182005 of October 11, the… See full property details