NOISE pollution has been cut at a l’Alfas del Pi urbanisation in Alicante provincie after the installation of 200 metres of acoustic barriers.

The €108,000 project has reduced traffic noise from the Cami de la Mar filtering across the Tossalet urbanisation.

Residents have long campaigned for something to be done and the local council agreed to their demands last year.

A site survey determined that a micro-perforated metal acoustic barrier would be the best option for the area to reflect and absorb noise.

It’s also been painted dark green in order to integrate as much as possible with the surroundings.

L’Alfas del Pi mayor, Vicente Arques, said the barrier ‘reduces pollution and improves citizen welfare not just for people living on the urbanisation but throughout the municipality’.