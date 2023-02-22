6 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcalali / Alcanali with pool garage - € 395,000

Alcalalí / Alcanalí, Alicante 6 beds 6 baths € 395,000

6 bedroom villa with pool located in a unique enclave, a step away from the countryside, with incredible views of the mountains. The property is divided into two semi-detached houses and can be used as one house for a large family or as two independent houses with separate entrances. The main house has a semi-basement floor used as a garage and a second room with the possibility of giving it different uses. The main house is accessed by a small staircase leading to a porch overlooking the countryside and the mountains. There is a large hall that gives way to a spacious and bright living room… See full property details