1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto de Mazarron with pool - € 93,000

Puerto de Mazarron, Murcia 1 beds 1 baths € 93,000

This cozy apartment is located in the well-known Residencial Pueblo Salado, in the La Isla area of Puerto de Mazarrón A few steps from the best sandy beaches, beach bars and long walks. It has 60 square meters, a double room and a bathroom, and has recently been completely renovated. It is sold furnished and with an equipped kitchen, and has air conditioning, heating and plenty of natural light The terrace is essential in this type of housing, and this is perfect for enjoying the sun. The urbanization in which this apartment is located also enjoys the privilege of having beautiful gardens, 3… See full property details